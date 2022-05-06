Joe Dawn, 23, and his band Thrasonic, are through to the semi-finals of Nusic.org.uk - 100% New, Notts Music’s Future Sound of Nottingham 2022 competition.

And in front of them now is a chance to play at Rock City this summer – if they can get enough votes from the people.

Joe’s dad Paul said: “There were 200 bands to start with and they’ve been whittled down to the remaining group of semi-finalists by music industry professionals and now it’s down to the public vote and the bands with the most votes get to play at Rock City.”

Posting on their Facebook page, the band said: “Playing at such a great venue, that we've all seen our favourite bands on so many times, would be a dream come true.

"Now we need your vote to help us get to the final, where we can blow away the competition with some good old fashioned rock and/or roll.”

Former Holgate Academy pupil Joe has been the band’s bass player for the last four years and they have played at various venues around the East Midlands.

But now, they want to get to Rock City and they need votes this weekend as the voting closing on Sunday, May 8 at 11pm.

Hucknall man Joe Dawn and his band need your votes to get to Rock City