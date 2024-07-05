Hucknall man receives football ban after assaulting England supporter inside fan zone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who attacked a fellow England supporter at a Nottingham fan zone has been banned from attending football matches for three years.

Declan Kemp, 27, punched his victim inside the Forest Fan Zone at the City Ground, which was showing the England v Serbia match on a giant screen on June 16.

After being ejected by stewards, Kemp – who was wearing an England shirt – continued to behave aggressively and shouted at his victim through a metal fence, which he then punched. CCTV also captured him squaring up to a steward.

He eventually left the scene and was arrested a short time later by patrolling officers.

Declan Kemp (middle) assaulted a fan at the Forest Fan Zone during a recent England game

The victim, who was punched in the head, told officers Kemp had been “trying to start fights” and had taken a dislike to his friends inside the fan zone. He added the assault had left him feeling shocked but that he was not seriously hurt.

Kemp, of Belle Isle Road, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 3, and received a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to assault by beating.

Under the order, he is banned from attending any football ground in the country during this period, or from travelling abroad when international matches are taking place.

On top of the banning order, Kemp was also instructed by the court to pay a £120 fine, £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, of Nottinghamshire Police, welcomed the punishment and encouraged all supporters to behave responsibly ahead of England’s next Euro 2024 fixture, which takes place tomorrow (Saturday, July 6) at 5pm.

He said: “We are all keen to see England progress at the European Championships this weekend, and it has been great to see supporters cheering on the Three Lions in pubs and venues across the county so far.

“It is really important to point out that the vast majority of fans have behaved well and supported the national team responsibly. However, there have been a small number of arrests in Nottinghamshire linked to England’s fixtures so far and we will have additional resources across the county on Saturday to provide reassurance and ensure people can watch the game against Switzerland safely.

“The message to supporters of the Three Lions heading into the quarter-final this weekend is clear: if you are involved in violence or disorder linked to the match, Nottinghamshire Police will seek a football banning order that will prevent you from attending all football matches, including those involving local teams like Nottingham Forest, Mansfield Town and Notts County.