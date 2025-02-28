Hucknall man stunned after winning two supercars worth £112,000 with 19p raffle ticket

A Hucknall man was left in utter disbelief after discovering he had won not one, but two supercars worth £119,000 in an online competition.

Lee Thornton won a BMW M4 and a Range Rover Sport in BOTB’s competition, which cost him just 19p to enter.

Lee, who turns 60 later this year, was at home when he received a visit from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who delivered the life-changing news in person.

And Lee was almost bowled over in amazement.

Hucknall man Lee Thornton (left) receives his two cars from BTOB presenter Christian Williams. Photo: Submitted

“You’re joking,” he exclaimed in shock when he opened the door.

“I never thought this would be me, I just cannot believe it.

“When you enter these competitions, you never really think you’re going to win, but it shows you've got to be in it to win it.

"Costing just 19p, it’s an absolute bargain.”

Christian led Lee outside, where the two stunning new cars were parked nearby.

The overwhelmed winner got to sit behind the wheel of both vehicles, taking in his incredible prizes.

The BMW M4 Competition is a high-performance sports coupe known for its powerful engine, advanced chassis, and bold design, while the Range Rover Sport offers a perfect blend of luxury, sporty driving dynamics, and off-road capability.

Lee continued: “I love both cars and have always dreamt of owning them, but I never thought I would own them both at the same time.

“I think I will drive the Range Rover first, quickly followed by the BMW and take them on a long journey to get a good feel for them.

“The easy option is to take the cash alternative, but why would I when I have wanted them for so long?

“I enter BOTB most weeks, and when I saw they were available for 19p it caught my eye and I thought I would give it a go.

"The fact I have won is just the luck of the draw.”

Lee works as a project director for a construction company and added his big win has sparked plenty of banter among his colleagues.

Christian said: "Lee has dreamed of owning both cars, and that dream came true for just 19p.

"They’re absolutely wicked cars to drive.

"He’s got the best of both worlds with these two vehicles – luxury and performance.

"Moments like this never get old – seeing Lee’s face when he saw both cars was just priceless – he was absolutely buzzing.

"Winning a car like this is special, but winning two? That’s next level.

"I think Lee is going to have a hard time deciding which one to drive first.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £86.9m-worth of cars so far.

To see Lee’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com