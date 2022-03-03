Hucknall man to revive country's biggest chilli festival - complete with world chilli-eating championship

Neal Price with two of the UK's top chilli eating champions

For Neal Price, son of Bob Price, known as Chilli Bob, is bringing back the country’s largest chilli festival, East Midlands Chillifest, in tribute to his dad, who died in 2019.

It is also moving from the family’s former chilli farm to Southwell Racecourse and will take place from July 8 to 10 this year.

“It was the number one chilli festival in the UK, attracting more than 4,000 visitors annually, and I just want to carry it on and make my dad proud,” said Neal.

Thousands of people at a previous chilli festival

“Everyone loves it so I would like to bring it back in homage to him and for all our regular festival goers.”

After teaming up with The League of Fire, the world governing body for competitive chilli eating, an official world championship in chilli eating will take place on the Saturday, as well as other chilli eating competitions.

Neal hopes the UK ‘Chilli Queen’ Shahina Waseem will take part and continue her record-breaking aim of winning 100 competitions undefeated.

The weekend will be full of live music with more than 70 stalls across the chilli and non-chilli market. With a focus on youngsters, there will be a large family area with a circus theme.

There will be jugglers and high wire walkers performing as well as a circus tent full of family-friendly activities and competitions.