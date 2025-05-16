Hucknall man wants others to share the weight loss journey he took as he launches his own Slimming World group

A Hucknall slimmer who transformed his life by losing seven stone is using his success to help other people achieve their weight loss dreams too.

When Damian Murphy-Clarke walked through the doors of his local Slimming World group, he never imagined just how much it would change his life – and the lives of his family.

In late 2022, Damian, his husband Graham, and his mother-in-law Correena decided it was time for a change.

With a family holiday on the horizon, they set themselves a goal to lose a few stone and feel more confident in their clothes.

Damian Murphy-Clarke before and after having lost seven stone. Photo: Submitted

But what began as a short-term goal quickly turned into a life-changing journey.

Damian said: “We joined Slimming World as a family, we went every week and found so much strength in the support of our consultant and each other.”

By the time their holiday rolled around, they had already achieved incredible results – but they didn’t stop there.

Damian continued: “As much as we were proud of what we’d achieved for the trip, we realised it wasn’t just about that one event.

Graham (left), Damian and Correena have lost more than 18 stone between them. Photo: Submitted

“It was about being healthier for the long term, especially for me.

"I’m a dad to four amazing children, including two boys with additional needs, and one with complex, lifelong medical conditions.

"I knew I had to be in the best health possible to support them for years to come.”

Damian went from barely cooking to becoming a confident, food-savvy home chef.

He said: “I had to learn everything from scratch.

"I used my Slimming World books constantly and picked up recipe ideas from other members.

"And you know what? It worked.”

To date, Damian has lost seven stone, husband Graham has lost six-and-a-half stone, and Correena has shed five stone.

But the weightloss is more than just a number on the scales – it’s a whole new lifestyle for all of them.

Damian said: “The best thing is, it’s not a diet, it’s a new way of eating.

Nothing is off the table, and you don’t have to give up the things you love.

"You’re in control and you learn how to enjoy your food while still achieving your goals.”

Having achieved his own success, Damian now wants to help others succeed on the same journey.

Both he and and Graham are now Slimming World consultants and Graham has already started his own group in Linby.

Now Damian is set to start his at The Ashwood Centre in Kirkby on May 29.

He said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

"After completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target”.

“Support is really the most important thing, it all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.

"I couldn’t have lost seven stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.”

Damian’s group sessions will be on Thursdays at 5.30pm and 7pm.

To register, call 07471 067561, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 8978000.