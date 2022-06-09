Hucknall man wants to find his Salad Days friends from Holgate 50 years on

Stephen Mee, 66, of Kenbrook Road, was part of a productions of Salad Days back at Annie Holgate Technical Grammar School – now Holgate Academy – back on July 21, 1972.

And with the 50th anniversary of that show coming up, Stephen now wants to find as many old cast mates from that year and get everyone together again.

He said: “Some friends and I, former pupils from that year, have come together in retirement and whilst reminiscing, unearthed this article, realising that next month will be the 50th anniversary of this event.

Cast photo from the original Dispatch article from 1972. Are you - or someone you know - on it?

"We were all 16 when we did that production.

“I’m hoping this will also generate further correspondence from other past pupils."

Stephen has already been in touch with Holgate about his search and now he is hoping Dispatch readers will be able to help too.

If you are on the cast photo, or know someone who is who would be interested in being part of the reunion, contact the Dispatch at [email protected] and we’ll pass the details on to Stephen.