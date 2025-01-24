Hucknall man who beat and choked his former partner has been jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who beat and choked his former partner to the point of unconsciousness has been jailed.

Robert Bleasdale, 48, launched a sustained assault on the woman after arriving at her home in a jealous rage.

After answering the door in the early hours of June 8, last year, the woman was immediately attacked – with Bleasdale forcing her to the floor and kicking her in the head, back and ribs.

As she tried to get away, he then pulled her hair and grabbed her by the throat – almost causing her to lose consciousness.

Bleasdale has been jailed for a total of four years and three months.

Police were called after a concerned member of the public heard a commotion and raised the alarm.

Once under the protection of a police officer, the clearly injured victim disclosed a previous incident in March where Bleasdale again grabbed her by the throat.

Bleasdale was arrested and denied all the accusations against him.

He continued his denials throughout a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in December, after which he was found guilty of two counts of intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was found not guilty of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Appearing at the same venue on Tuesday, January 14, Bleasdale, of Montague Road, Hucknall, was jailed for a total of four years and three months.

He was also given a restraining order banning further contact with his victim.

Police Investigator Madeleine Wadden, a domestic abuse specialist at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Bleasdale is a large and powerful man who chose to inflict serious acts of violence on a woman who had little hope of defending herself.

“But for the timely intervention of a member of the public who called the police during his second attack, she could very well have come to even more serious harm.

“This kind of violence against women is utterly abhorrent and is something we work every day to prevent by holding violent abusers like him to account.

“I am pleased he has now been jailed and that his victim is now protected from him by an additional restraining order.”