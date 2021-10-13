Hucknall man's international hit film to have world premiere at town's Arc Cinema

My Niece’s Big Fat Delhi Wedding is directed by Haresh Sood and follows him and his family’s journey to India for a family wedding.

Haresh was inspired to make the film after seeing the movie Monsoon Wedding, which came out in 2001.

And his film has now major attracted international attention and interest.

Haresh said: “Monsoon Wedding stuck in my head ever since I saw it and when we were going to India for this wedding, my sister said ‘why don’t you make a film of it’ and I thought that was a great idea as all I needed to do was take the equipment with me and film, there was nothing to plan.

"It was a 10-day affair and it was like turning up at a festival with a camera.

"The film has now been showcased to around 150 festivals around the world and from that about 50 have selected it.

"From that, it has been nominated for about 30 awards like Best Editing, Best Trailer, Best Debut Director and Best Director.

Haresh Sood, with cinema manager Mark Gallagher, is premiering his new film at the Arc in Hucknall next month

"However, Sheffield DocFest didn’t select the film to be shown, even though I’m a Sheffield Hallam University graduate – and one person told me my film wouldn’t get into any festivals.

"I kind of believed that but then I started getting invitations from places like New York, Los Angeles and Toronto who wanted to have my film in their festivals”

But now the film is coming home as it were to have it’s premiere in Hucknall.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “It’s going to be a big event like we did for James Bond.

"We’ll have Bollywood dancers, Indian street food and free glass of bubbly on arrival.

"And then after the film, we’re going to have a live Q&A session with Haresh.

The premiere is on Thursday, November 4 which is also Diwali night, just to add to the occasion.

The film will also be showing on Friday, November 5 and twice on Saturday, November 6, with Q&A sessions with Haresh again after each showing.