Hucknall Market cancelled on Friday due to high winds forecast
Hucknall Market has been cancelled tomorrow (Friday) due to the bad weather forecast.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:56 am
High winds are predicted to hit the area as Storm Eunice sweeps in across the UK, bringing with it gusts of of up to 70mph.
As a result, Ashfield District Council has taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s market on safety grounds.
Saturday’s market is still scheduled to go ahead at this stage, but assessments are likely to be made of the impact of Storm Eunice before a final decision is made.
Some traders have said they will still be on Hucknall Market Place as normal tomorrow but trading from vans and cars, rather than usual market stalls.
Read More
Read MoreAmber weather warnings for wind gusts of 70mph in Hucknall and Bulwell as Storm ...