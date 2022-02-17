High winds are predicted to hit the area as Storm Eunice sweeps in across the UK, bringing with it gusts of of up to 70mph.

As a result, Ashfield District Council has taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s market on safety grounds.

Saturday’s market is still scheduled to go ahead at this stage, but assessments are likely to be made of the impact of Storm Eunice before a final decision is made.

