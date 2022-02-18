Hucknall Market set to return as planned on Saturday after Storm Eunice moves clear of the UK
Hucknall Market is set to return as usual tomorrow (Saturday).
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:21 pm
Ashfield District Council cancelled today’s (Friday) regular market on safety grounds, due the threat of strong winds posed by Storm Eunice.
Some stallholders did reportedly still trade as normal but out of the back of vans instead on their usual stalls.
But with Storm Eunice moving away overnight, the market is set to return and a council spokesperson told the Dispatch that ‘some market traders have confirmed they will be attending the market tomorrow’.