The main topic was finding a room available for the group to house its their equipment to be able to perform a service to much of the community in Hucknall including helping job seekers, people with disabilities, offering help to the unemployed and offering companionship to combat loneliness.

At their previous meeting, Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Nottinghamshire County Council, attended to present them with a cheque for £500 for their funds from his County Community Fund.

He heard from the group how desperate they were in finding accommodation so that they could perform a service to the community.

Coun John Wilmott presented a cheque for £500 to Hucknall's Men in Sheds group

Coun Wilmott spoke of ‘how concerned he was a room was not available at present for their worthwhile project and he hoped a place could be found as soon as possible’.

The group is also looking for funding opportunities for a building of its own.

It has the plot and the drawings, it just needs the resources for the building.