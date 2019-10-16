Hucknall milkshake and ice cream opened by a former Apprentice star in running for top prize at British Takeaway Awards

A milkshake and ice cream parlour in Hucknall, opened by a former Apprentice star, is a finalist at the British Takeaway Awards.

Alaskan Ice in Watnall Road, Hucknall was opened by David Stevenson, who reached week eight in the 2015 series of the hit BBC One show The Apprentice.

The British Takeaway Awards (BTAs), which run in association with Just Eat, return for the fifth year and has revealed 2019’s five finalists for “Best Takeaway” in the East Midlands.

David said: “We’re thrilled to have made it to the BTAs as a finalist.

“To know that our customers voted for us really does mean a lot and we are so proud to have been put forward.”

Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat, said: “We are excited to be back for the fifth year running to celebrate the local takeaways across Britain that provide their communities with quality food, outstanding customer service and joy.

“This year, we saw a tremendous amount of votes in the East Midlands.

“The calibre of restaurants is high so the judges will have their work cut out picking a winner.”

The top five takeaways in East Midlands that received the most public votes have made it through to the star-studded national awards ceremony on January 27, at The Savoy, London.

Alaskan Ice will be fighting for the title alongside Bombay Bites in Leicester, Chris’s Fish ’N’ Chips in Barwell, Marios Pizzas in Snaith and Rikshaw Urban Indian Kitchen in Nottingham.

As well as the accolade of best takeaway, each regional winners will receive £1,000 and the Best Takeaway in Britain will receive £5,000.

For half a decade the BTAs, which are run in association with Just Eat have paid homage to the unsung heroes of the takeaway sector who work tirelessly to serve us our favourite takeaway dishes in the East Midlands and all across Great Britain.

The 12 regional winners will be chosen by a panel of judges who will take into consideration the number of votes each finalist received, feedback from a mystery shop, and by reviewing a written submission from the restaurant owners.

The panel will then identify the 12 regional winners and crown an overall winner for the coveted Best Takeaway in Britain award.

As well as voting for the best of the best in the sector, takeaway aficionados also had the chance to nominate themselves as “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan”.

Ainsley Harriott will be picking the lucky winner who will win a holiday to the country where their favourite takeaway cuisine hails from, a free takeaway every month for a year, courtesy of Just Eat, and the “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan” trophy.