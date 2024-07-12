Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers have resubmitted plans to build 100 new homes on green belt land off Common Lane in Hucknall – Misk Hills.

The proposals, put forward by Aldergate Property Group, are for up to 100 dwellings – including 25 affordable homes – and associated infrastructure, open space and structural landscaping.

They were originally rejected by Ashfield Council last year, on the grounds of the harm the development would cause to green belt land.

Hucknall district councillors have already ‘called in’ the proposals for further scrutiny and have vowed to fully oppose the plans.

Plans to build housing on Misk Hills off Common Lane in Hucknall have been resubmitted to the council. Photo: Google

Local residents have also voiced their objections

One said: “As a resident of Hucknall since 1992 and a lover of Misk Hills and surrounding areas, I strongly object to this destructive application.”

Another said: “Nobody in Hucknall wants this, the area around Leiver's Hill and Misk Hill is very precious to the people of Hucknall and is of national importance.

"It is the first hill of the Pennines and has a WWII bunker nearby – it should not be built on.

"Locally, it is used by numerous walkers and is essential to mental health for many, myself included.

"Kids have sledged down there for decades.

"People have scattered ashes of loved ones and you plan to dig them up - that's disgusting!”

And a third said: “Yet more greedy individuals putting the countryside last and their fat wallets first. No more houses in Hucknall.”

However, the developers now say an even greater emphasis from the new Government has been placed on increasing the amount of housebuilding at a national and local scale and that it was reviewing green belt boundaries.

They said the site was ‘capable of being released from the green belt with minimal impact on the purpose of the green belt’.

Developers also pointed to several other schemes like this around the country which have been granted on appeal by Government planning inspectors.

One in particular, in Sarratt in Hertfordshire was granted due to a ‘failing local plan’.

Ashfield currently has no new local plan yet in place.

In their planning statement, developers argued: “It is of significant relevance to this planning application that Ashfield Council recently resolved to grant planning permission for the construction of 81 dwellings on green belt land adjacent to Main Road, Jacksdale.

“Exceptional circumstances do exist to release land from the green belt for residential development through the plan-making process.

"Hucknall in particular is surrounded by green belt but is an otherwise entirely sustainable location due to the abundant availability of a range of local services and facilities.

"It is, therefore, imperative that green belt is released.”

The statement also says the developers will enter into a Section 106 obligations that will include providiing up to 25 affordable houses, contributions towards primary and secondary education facilities, public transport improvements and provision of publicly accessible open space and infrastructure deemed necessary, such as medical centres.

Developers also addressed the issued of flooding, another big concern of many residents, saying that the site was not located in an area at risk of flooding and surface water drainage would be dealt with, in part, by a sustainable drainage system approach.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West on both the district and county councils, said: “As soon as we became aware of this application, we called it in for further scrutiny.

"This is the first stage of opposition and will ensure that councillors will be able to make this decision.

"A similar application was put in by developers last year and refused by the planning committee at Ashfield Council.

"Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors have proved before that we will stand up to environmental destruction and will do so again.

"I am disgusted that developers, ignoring the heritage of Hucknall, have decided to resubmit this destructive application.

"Residents can be assured that we fight this tooth and nail.”

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall Central on the district council and Hucknall South at County Hall, added: “This application is a legacy of the previous Tory Government who were all over the place on planning.

"The developers have been waiting for a Labour Government and put the application in to coincide with a new Government hell bent on destroying our green belt.

“I am now challenging Michelle Welsh, our new Labour MP to formally raise this in Parliament and ask her Government to support our emerging draft local plan that formally protects this site and Whyburn Farm as designated green belt for robust future protection.”

Your Dispatch has contacted Ms Welsh for comment.

