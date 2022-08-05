Many of the houses are owned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) which says houses need to be kept empty in readiness for military moves.

However, it added that it was looking at the possibility of sub-letting some of its empty houses out to local people.

And the resident who spoke to the Dispatch said this would be a much better use of the properties.

The MoD says it is looking into the potential of sub-letting houses it owns on the Papplewick Green estate. Photo: Google

They said: “A large part of the Papplewick Green estate is owned by the MoD for service accommodation, including on roads like Justinian Close and Ryknield Road.

"Unfortunately, a substantial number of these houses have been empty for many months now while the housing crisis continues.

"Some of the front gardens have been left to grow wild and some properties are looking neglected.

"Why aren’t these properties being used – or sold?"

An MoD spokesperson said: “The MoD must hold a number of empty homes to be prepared for military moves.

"However, we do lease properties to local authorities where the local MoD establishment and chain of command have no requirement for them.

“In the case of the houses at Hucknall, we are in discussion with Ashfield District Council about the possibility of sub-letting a number of these properties to make best use of them.