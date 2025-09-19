Hucknall MP blasts Whyburn developers for not wanting to meet the people face to face

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has criticised the developers who want to build 3,000 homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm for trying to avoid meeting residents.

Ms Welsh has asked for deveopers Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes to attend an open meeting in the town with key stakeholders in areas like health and education but also, crucially, with the residents opposed to the plans, including members of campaign group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD), so they can question and debate with the developers face to face.

But instead, the developers suggested a closed online meeting only – something Ms Welsh says is unacceptable.

In a letter to Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes, she said: “While I welcomed the initial suggestion, I am disappointed that you have chosen not to widen the invitation to residents and that no contact has even been made with the stakeholders who were to be included, despite being provided with suggestions from my team.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh has criticised the Whyburn developers refusal to meet with the public. Photo: Submitted

“In my view, this approach falls short of the openness and engagement our community rightly expects.

"I must be clear – a closed meeting does not adequately serve the people of Hucknall.

“I have already conveyed to you the strength of feeling among residents regarding your proposals.

"However, I believe it would be far better for you to hear those views first hand.”

Back in July, Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes have begun consulting on their proposals to build 3,000 new homes at Whyburn Farm, which HAWFD have been fighting to protect since 2021.

Earlier this year, developers submitting a scoping application for Whyburn to the council and campaigners are fearful that sites like Whyburn and Misk Hills remain highly vulnerable to development because there is still no formal local plan in place for the district.

Last week, Ashfield Council again rejected plans for a third time from another developer to build 100 homes on land at Misk Hills off Common Lane.

The developer has now appealed that decision to the Government Planning Inspectorate.

At this stage, no formal application has been submitted for Whyburn and Ms Welsh is still pursuing the possibility of getting both Whyburn and Misk Hills declared a country park, which would mean neither could be built on.

But while all these options remain on the table, with no local plan, Whyburn remains vulnerable and residents’ remain fearful that any development would not only remove precious green belt but also put even more strain on Hucknall’s already creaking infrastructure that is struggling to cope at the moment, especially with the huge Top Wighay development also now underway.

Ms Welsh’s letter continued: “Developments of the scale you are pursuing have a direct and lasting impact on residents’ lives and the community deserves transparency, accessibility and the opportunity to voice their concerns directly.

"Restricting discussion to a narrow group behind closed doors risks undermining trust at a time when constructive dialogue is needed.

"I strongly urge you to reconsider your approach and commit to an in-person meeting that genuinely engages the community, ensuring that residents, as well as stakeholders, are heard.”

In a statement, Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes said: "To date, we have undertaken an extensive consultation programme, including a public exhibition that was advertised to over 17,000 households.

"This generated more than 1,000 responses from the Hucknall community, which are being carefully considered as part of our evolving plans.

"In addition to these public consultation opportunities, we are in the process of having structured discussions with key local stakeholders, particularly those in health, education, and other community services, to understand the specific pressures and challenges they face

"All feedback received, whether through the online feedback form, written responses, or stakeholder meetings, will be published in full within our forthcoming Statement of Community Involvement, ensuring openness and accountability.

"This is part of the criteria that is guiding our assessment of the development."