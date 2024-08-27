Hucknall MP hears residents' green belt housing fears at coffee morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) held a coffee moring with residents and members of the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development group who are concerned over the recent planning application to build 100 houses on Misk Hills.

At the event, residents raised their fears around the safety of Hucknall’s green belt land and were able to ask the MP questions about the future of Hucknall.

The new Labour Government has already said it wants to build 150 extra houses a year across Ashfield and 1.5m more across the country by 2029.

But this has led to fears among many Hucknall residents that green belt land on areas like Misk Hills and Whyburn Farm would potentially be put back in the firing line with more housing putting even more strain on an already loudly creaking town infrastructure.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh meeting HAWFD members at the Hucknall coffee morning. Photo: Submitted

Ms Welsh said: “I lodged my objection with Ashfield Council regarding the Misk Hills development application and wanted to meet with residents to hear their views.

“It was great to meet so many passionate people working together for the good of the town.

“I share the concerns of Hucknall residents about the future of Whyburn Farm, Misk Hills and Stubbing Wood Farm and will work to protect them.

“That is why I welcomed the deputy Prime Minister’s (Angela Rayner MP) statement that brownfield land should be the first option for development, and that local authorities should prioritise grey belt land and putting empty houses back into use.

"I look forward to holding more issue-based coffee mornings with groups from across the constituency.”