Hucknall MP holding public rally at Misk Hills in fight to save green belt

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) is inviting all townsfolk to join her at a green belt rally at Misk Hills tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Welsh is stepping up her campaign to have Misk Hills and Whyburn Farm declared a country park, following the news this week that Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes had opened a consultation into proposals to build 3,000 new homes on Whyburn Farm.

The news has been met with huge opposition from residents, led by members of the campaign group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development as well from local politicians across all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Welsh first raised the possibility of Whyburn and Misk Hills becoming country parks last November.

The rally will meet at the Misk entrance on Whyburn Lane from 10am. Photo: Google

Giving both green belt areas this status would ensure they would be saved from any potential development plans for good.

She said: “I invite you to join me for a gathering this Saturday at 10am on Misk Hills where we will come together to show the strength of our united voice.

"Lets make it clear – we want Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills to be a country park.

"Bring your friends, your families and your passion – together we can protect what matters.”

Meet up at the Misk Hills entrance layby on Whyburn Lane.