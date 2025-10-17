Hucknall MP refusing to attend Whyburn Farm meeting unless the public are let in

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has criticised housing developers Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes for shutting the public out of a meeting about controversial plans to build 3,000 homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm.

And Ms Welsh says she will not be attending until this is rectified.

The roundtable meeting is scheduled to take place on October 30 and Ms Welsh says she herself hadn’t been invited at first.

Bloor and Peveril both say this was not the case and Ms Welsh has now confirmed she has received an invite.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh says she will not attend any meetings with Whyburn developers unless they are open to the public. Photo: Submitted

But the general public, including many angry local residents and campaigners will not be there.

This includes members of the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) group, who are fiercely against any plans to build homes on Whyburn or Misk Hills who say Hucknall’s already buckling infrastructure simply cannot take any more development.

And Ms Welsh says this is not good enough and says she will not attend until this changes.

She said: “Until there is proper, open communication with residents, I will not be attending the private roundtable.

Hucknall deserves openness and transparency.

"It is unacceptable that such discussions are being held behind closed doors, without transparency or proper engagement with residents.

“I have made it clear to both Bloor and Peveril that any meeting concerning the future of Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills should be open, inclusive, and accessible to the people who live here.

“Our residents deserve the opportunity to hear directly from the developers and to share their views first hand - not to be excluded from discussions that affect their daily lives and the future of Hucknall.

"The community expects honesty and accountability from those proposing destructive changes to our precious Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills.

"Private, selective meetings only serve to erode trust.

"Again, I have urged Bloor and Peveril Homes to rethink this approach immediately and to arrange a public meeting where all residents can attend, ask questions, and be properly heard.

"As the MP for Hucknall, I will continue to stand up for transparency and for the right of local people to have a genuine voice in decisions that shape our community.”

Back in July, Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes have begun consulting on their proposals to build 3,000 new homes at Whyburn Farm, which HAWFD have been fighting to protect since 2021.

Earlier this year, developers submitting a scoping application for Whyburn to the council and campaigners are fearful that sites like Whyburn and Misk Hills remain highly vulnerable to development because there is still no formal local plan in place for the district.

Last month, Ashfield Council again rejected plans for a third time from another developer to build 100 homes on land at Misk Hills off Common Lane.

The developer has now appealed that decision to the Government Planning Inspectorate.

At this stage, no formal application has been submitted for Whyburn and Ms Welsh is still pursuing the possibility of getting both Whyburn and Misk Hills declared a country park, which would mean neither could be built on.

But while all these options remain on the table, with no local plan, Whyburn remains vulnerable.

In a statement last month, Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes said: "To date, we have undertaken an extensive consultation programme, including a public exhibition that was advertised to over 17,000 households.

"This generated more than 1,000 responses from the Hucknall community, which are being carefully considered as part of our evolving plans.

"All feedback received, whether through the online feedback form, written responses, or stakeholder meetings, will be published in full within our forthcoming Statement of Community Involvement, ensuring openness and accountability.”

Your Dispatch has contacted the developers for further comment.