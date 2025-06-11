Hucknall MP secures new signs to protect ducks and duckings in the town

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has announce she has secured wildfowl warning signs for the town, following calls from local residents to protect the ducks and ducklings.

Concerns were raised about the safety of ducks and ducklings, where several incidents have been reported involving waterfowl being injured or killed while crossing busy roads.

Areas of particular concern include Spring Street, Torkard Way, and Ashgate Road.

The highways team at Nottinghamshire Council has now confirmed that wildfowl signage will be delivered as part of the 2025-26 programme, with initial plans for Spring Street being expanded to also cover Torkard Way and Ashgate Road.

Spring Street is one of the roads in Hucknall where signs will be put in place. Photo: Google

Ms Welsh said: “This is an issue that really matters to local people who care deeply about our environment and local wildlife.

"I’m grateful to everyone who got in touch, in particular the work of Hannah from the Hucknall Wildlife Group, and I’m pleased we’re finally seeing practical action to make Hucknall safer for both animals and residents.”

The scheme is currently in its detailed design stage and an installation date will be confirmed in due course.