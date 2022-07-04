Hucknall mum is ordained as a Church of England deacon

Rachael Burn, 45, was one of 10 new deacons ordained at the ceremony, which was performed by the Rt Rev Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell & Nottingham, with the Rt Rev Andy Emerton, Bishop of Sherwood and a bishop from Uganda also among those present.

Born in Hucknall, Rachael moved to Langley Mill when she met her husband, Michael and they returned to the town after eight years.

She is now deputy chairman of governors at Hucknall National Primary School.

Hucknall mum Rachael Burn was ordained as a Church of England deacon at Southwell Minster. Photo: Facebook

Rachael studied for a degree in English and history at Nottingham Trent University and worked at E.On for 20 years.

She trained for becoming a deacon at St Mellitus College in Nottingham and will serve her title with the Rev Helen Chantry at Hucknall's St Mary Magdalene and St John's Churches..