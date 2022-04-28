Hucknall mum is taking on the London Marathon and wants local businesses to get involved

Rachel Helman, 46, who has seven children – three of her own and four step-children – was inspired to take part in the world-famous London Marathon after being in the capital when last year’s event was on.

Rachel said: “I did the Nottingham Half-Marathon about four years but this will be the first time I’ve ever tried a full marathon.

"I saw last year’s event and it was so emotional, I saw people of all sorts, old and young, big and and little just smashing it and I just thought if they can all do it, why can’t I give it a go?”

Hucknall woman Rachel Helman is running the London Marathon for When You Wish Upon A Star

However, Rachel didn’t get a ballot place and was gutted about it, but then went online to see if there were any charity places still available.

She continued: “When You Wish Upon A Star called me and said they had one place left and if I could get the £100 registration fee over to them that day, the place was mine.

"The thing is, I was out walking the dog when they called and had no bank cards on me or anything, so I told them I’d be back by 2pm and they agreed to the keep the place for me until then, so I paid it then.”

The marathon is on October 2 and Rachel is currently up to running nine miles each session but the training will really step up in June, although she is not putting any time pressure on herself, she just wants to finish.

The main focus is on raising at least £2,000 for When You Wish Upon A Star and that’s where Hucknall businesses and residents come in.

She said: “I’m looking for sponsorship and prizes from local businesses to help raise money.

"I’ve had a few back already for things like afternoon tea and a local hardware store has donated some tool sets, but there’s room for anyone one who wants to get involved.

"It’s a great opportunity for local businesses to get some great publicity associated with the marathon and I’ve got my own business too, so I’ll be putting all over my page that these businesses have helped out.”