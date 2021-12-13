Hucknall mum's 'sparkle' back after losing four stone of lockdown weight - and now wants to help others

Sarah King has shed four stones of lockdown weight

Sarah King, 42, of Ladycroft Avenue, did what many others did at the start of lockdown and indulged whilst making the most of the summer with food and drinks in the garden.

But having over-indulged she knew she needed to take action – and in September 2020 decided enough was enough.

She joined Slimming World when restrictions were eased and now she has shed more than four stones.

What’s more, she is launching a new Slimming World Group in her home town to kick off the New Year.

“I had got to the point where I felt so low,” said Sarah, whose children are aged 14 and 16. “I couldn’t fit into my clothes, my self confidence was non-existent and I was so unfit.

"I knew that once fitness centres were open I would have struggled at pole fitness with how I looked and throwing my bigger self upside down.

“Losing weight in lockdown was easy to start off with, I stopped ordering things I know I shouldn’t have been ordering. Joining Slimming World with my friend Nicola also helped as we kept each other motivated and encouraged each other to go out for walks.

"I really enjoyed the meals I was making as they are so easy and anything can be adapted to fit in with food optimising.

“Up to now I have lost four stones and feel amazing! Since the easing of lockdown and the reopening of venues, continuing my Slimming World journey has had its ups and downs but I know I have the support of my consultant and other members.

"I have dropped three dress sizes and now need a new wardrobe. The old sparkle has returned and feel more confident.”

Sarah is so passionate about Slimming World that she will be opening a new Slimming World group on January 3 at Hucknall’s John Godber Centre on Ogle Street.