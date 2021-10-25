Hucknall music project gets a £500 fund-raising boost from charity fund

Anne and Peter Eldridge founded the fund, under the auspices of the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, in remembrance of the love of music shared by their late son and Anne’s late dad Bernard Slee, who lived in Hucknall.

One-off grants are given to young people to assist them achieve their potential through music.

Anne & Peter told Dispatch: “We were privileged to see them practising individually and rehearsing as a group.

Ann and Peter presenting the cheque to academy members

"Their ability and confidence was inspiring and we were proud to have been

able to support them”.

The Torkard Academy was founded in 2017 by the Torkard Ensemble, a local community music organisation.

It allows young people, aged eight to 18, to come together and make music on Saturday afternoons under the guidance of professional musicians.

Students are able to learn to play various instruments through group tuition and to expand their musical abilities by joining the orchestra or choir.

For a very low termly fee, they can choose to learn a string, woodwind or brass instrument and have access to a loan instrument whilst learning at the academy.

Sessions have been halted during the pandemic but are now back fortnightly during term time at Hucknall Central Methodist Church.