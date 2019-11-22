Hucknall neighbours win £1,000 each on People’s Postcode Lottery

Six people in Hucknall have got their weekend off to a flying start after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Hayden Lane neighbours netted the windfall when NG15 8BS was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Friday).

Sending her congratulations was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, former TV and radio presenter Judie McCourt, who said: “Hearing you’ve picked up a prize on the lottery is great news to get on a Friday, and I’m delighted for our winners in Hucknall. I hope you have a great time celebrating over the weekend.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This latest draw was promoted by the Friends Of The Earth organisation, which has received more than £7.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The support helps it campaign for environmental and social causes around the world.

Many good causes close to the Hucknall winners have also benefitted. The next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding is early next year.