Josh Downie, 24 collapsed while at a cricket nets training session in Liverpool where he had recently moved to to start a new teaching career.

He was rushed to hospital, but never regained conciousness.

Josh played for Hucknall in the Nottinghamshire Premier League, as well as Fikserton & Thurgaton and Burton Joyce.

Becky and Ellie Downie are backing the defibrillator database campaign. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Speaking to the BBC, Becky and Ellie explained why they were now giving their backing to the defibrillator database campaign.

Ellie said: When someone is having a heart attack or cardiac arrest, it’s minutes that you’ve got to get a defibrillator on there before it’s too late.

"You need one as close by as you can really, so it’s good to know where all the nearest ones are."

Josh Downie was just 24 when he tragically died last year

Becky added: “If you don’t have access to them, they can’t be used.

"There are tens of thousands that are out there that aren’t registered, that just aren’t being used and people don’t know about them and it’s just a matter of minutes that will save a life.

"So it’s about trying to make people as aware as they can be about these things and hopefully a lot more lives can be saved going forward.”

Tributes poured in for Josh from the likes of Hucknall Town CC and the Nottinghamshire Premier League after the sad news of his death was announced last year.

And the sisters feel backing this campaign is helping them come to terms with their loss.

Ellie said: "I feel like I’m finally starting come out the other side now, which is nice.

"Life is just so short you’ve got to live every day and be happy.

"So that’s the approach I’m taking this year, just to live every day, be happy, make sure every day is fun, enjoyable, because you just don’t know when any day could be your last.”

Becky added: “Josh wouldn’t want me to stop because of what’s happened.

"He was always so supported of our careers and what we did.