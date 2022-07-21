Hucknall Olympic torch relay pair to be guests at special London 2012 charity film event at the Arc Cinema

The screening will be on Wednesday, July 27 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Games.

The screenings are all in support of a new fundraising campaign for the Tessa Jowell Foundation, set up in memory of Baroness Tessa Jowell, who helped deliver the Games as culture minister at the time.

All ticket sales from the screenings will go to the Tessa Jowell Foundation.

Olympic torch relay pair Andrew Hayward (left) and Daniel Edson (right), with cinema manager Mark Gallagher will be guests at the London 2012 charity film screening at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

And Hucknall’s screening will have a special element to it with Hucknall men Andrew Hayward and Daniel Edson, who took part in the Olympic torch relay at the time will be guests at the High Street venue on the night.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “To help us promote the film I managed to track down two 2012 Olympic Torch Relay runners from Hucknall.

"They have both been invited to attend the charity screening and bring their torches for customers to have photos with.

Tickets for the event are available here.

Film times for the week (Friday, July 22 to Thursday, July 28):

2012 OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY: Wed 17:40.

ELVIS (12A): Fri 15:00 19:35; Sat & Sun 17:00 19:50; Mon & Tue 15:00 19:35; Tue 14:45 20:00; Wed & Thu 17:00 19:50.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri 20:10; Sat & Sun 13:55 20:15; Mon &; Tue 20:10; Wed & Thu 13:55 20:15.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Sat & Sun 13:15.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 17:35; Sat & Sun 11:00 11:50 13:50 15:50; Mon & Tue 17:30; Wed & Thu 11:00 11:50 13:50 15:50.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN (U): Fri 15:20 18:05; Sat & Sun 17:40; Mon & Tue 15:20 18:15; Thu 17:20.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (12A): Fri 15:30 17:30 20:15; Sat & Sun 11:25 12:55 15:25 17:55 20:30: Mon & Tue 15:10 17:30 20:20; Wed & Thu 11:25 13:00 15:25 17:55 20:30:

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (15): Fri 15:00 18:10 20:45; Sat & Sun 15:05 17:50 20:30; Mon & Tue 14:55 17:45 20:25; Wed 15:05 17:50 20:30; Thu 17:50 20:30

KIDS CLUB: SPACE DOGS: RETURN TO EARTH (U) : Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 11:00 .