Hucknall pair fined for attending illegal raves during height of Covid restrictions

Fines were dished out over illegal parties

Numerous financial penalties have been dished out over rule-breaking gatherings held around the same time that there were alleged to have been parties held at Downing Street in 2020.

Court documents seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service show that individuals connected to at least seven illegal party incidents were prosecuted.

On December 11, 2020, dozens of people attended an illegal lockdown rave under the A38 underpass near Farmwell Lane in South Normanton.

Attendee Chloe Etches, aged 27, of Portland Road, Hucknall, was ordered to pay out total costs of £574, of which £440 was a fine, £90 was for court costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

Fellow attendee Nathaniel Broome, aged 26, of Balmoral Grove, Hucknall, was made to pay out total costs of £344, with court fees and a victim surcharge at a closed-doors hearing last week.

Abuse of the coronavirus regulations that were in place in the run-up to Christmas last year is in the headlines at the moment because of the allegations surrounding parties at Downing Street.

It is alleged that a party took place on December 18 last year and there were ‘several dozen’ people in attendance.