Hucknall parents find out secondary school places for children - have you got your first choice?

Parents made the applications months ago (Getty Images)

A record number of 9,626 children applied for a secondary school place for September 2022 through Nottinghamshire County Council – almost 400 more than last year.

Across Hucknall and the rest of the county, despite an increase in demand for school places, the county council’s success rate in meeting preferences for parents and guardians is comparable to previous years with 89% (8,566) of applicants being offered their first preference.

Parents and guardians who successfully received one of their four preferences stands at 96.7% (9,306) with 3.3% (320) receiving alternative offers after no preference could be met.

Throughout the application process, the county council stressed to parents the importance of using all four preferences on their application, so they could carefully consider their options and select schools based on the over-subscription criteria. This gives the best chance of securing a place in a preferred school.

Parents who applied online will be able to log on to their account to see their outcome on ‘National Offer Day’. However, those who submitted their application by other means will be sent their outcomes by second class post.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of the county council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “We are delighted that so many parents have secured places for their children at one of their preferred schools.

“Schools have gone above and beyond to accommodate the demand for extra places, and we cannot thank them enough.

“We have worked collaboratively with the schools to make this happen and I’m proud of everyone involved for making sure children across Nottinghamshire are not without a school place in September.

“We are proud that we were still able to offer more than 96% of families one of their preferences even with the growing pupil numbers, and where that has not been possible, we have done everything we can to find an acceptable place for that child.

“We are, of course, determined to keep improving and this includes continuing to work to increase school place provision where needed as well as to stress to parents how vital it is to use all four of their preferences on their application rather than only making one.”

Those who are happy with the place they have been offered should accept the offer and the school will then be in touch with them to arrange the transition.

For pupils who did not secure a place at one of their preferred schools, parents are advised to view the information on the council’s website HERE regarding the options available to them – including guidance about how to appeal.