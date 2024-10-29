A Hucknall pensioner has slammed a town centre pub for barring her for the last two years for what she says is ‘nothing’.

Chris Clarke, aged 76, of Duke Street, has been banned from the JD Wetherspoon-owned Pilgrim Oak on High Street for a comment she made to a staff member.

Mrs Clarke says the whole thing has been a misunderstanding and the staff member simply got her having a bad moment on a bad day.

She said: “This started two years ago when I met my sister there for a coffee.

Chris Clarke says her ban from the Pilgrim Oak pub in Hucknall is unfair. Photo: Submitted

"I got the two drinks, then found my sister had got there first and already bought hers separately.

"I went and asked for a refund on one of the drinks and the man who served me at the time said he couldn’t do that but I could have a free coffee next time.

"I went in the next day, got my hot chocolate, as they had no coffee, and I went and sat outside with it.

"A young woman came out and accused me of stealing a drink.

"I explained what had happened the day before, we talked and I put £1 down and said I’d pay for it again but she wasn’t happy with that.

“I was having a bad day, it was my son’s – who had died – birthday and I’d taken my cat into the vet that morning with no guarantees it would come back again, so I was not feeling great.

"As she walked away I said ‘I hope it kills you because this is killing me’ and she then told me I was barred for three months.

"I tried to speak to her at the time, told her what sort of a day I was having and that I was upset and she was having none of it.

"I then didn’t go in for a year and then I went in one day to use the toilet and the person who had served me back then told me I was barred for life.

"I couldn’t believe it, but I left at the time and then didn’t go back until last week and spoke to another manager and she was very nice and told me this other manager had left and I was welcome back.

"Then I went in this week and found the woman hadn’t left and as someone was about to serve me, she said I was not to be served and I was barred for life.

"This is just not right, I’ve not been in for two years and it was a misunderstanding over something I’d said on a bad day.

"She thought I’d said ‘I hope you die’ but that’s wrong, I said ‘I hope it kills you’, and she clearly didn’t hear me also say ‘because it’s killing me’.

"It’s the attitude I’m so unhappy about, surely they can’t treat people like this?”

A JD Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “It is very unfortunate that a disagreement took place at the pub, when harsh words were used.

"The company and the management team feel, having considered the circumstances, that it is best if the customer in question does not use the pub.

"The company, in conjunction with the pub team, has therefore decided to keep the ban in place.”