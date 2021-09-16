Hucknall pensioner is loving the challenge of going green

Val Gant, 73, is one of 1,650 residents who have signed up to the challenge and says it’s been a good reminder about what we can reuse or recycle at home.

She’s also enjoyed learning how she can make a difference in the fight against climate change.

She said: “I’m really enjoying the daily tips that come through my email, they really make you think about what you should be doing.

Val Gant and fellow members of the Hucknall & District U3A litter-picking group

“I’m already a keen recycler at home but these messages are a good reminder to everyone that we really could be recycling more.

“I’ve been very interested in hearing about food waste and have found it so useful.

"I don’t like to waste food, if it is leftover, I usually compost it.

“The importance of taking your own bags to the supermarket too was also interesting.

"I already do it, but it’s good to remind people to make sure everyone is doing these things.”

Val has even rallied her friends at the Hucknall & District U3A to get involved in the challenge too.

She continued: “Quite a few of us have already signed up and are following the challenge.

"We’re all very conscious about the environment and like to make a difference.”

The group was among those recently successful in securing a community grant through the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund to start a litter-picking scheme in their area.

Since being awarded their £700 funding, through a partnership with council and Veolia, the 20-strong army of volunteers have been carrying out litter-picks several times a week.

They’ve already filled 37 bags of rubbish from laybys and community spaces since the end of August.

Val added: “We need to join forces to face climate change, it is an environmental need.

"If only people would recycle more, it’d really help our planet and every bit helps.

“The 30-day challenge has been a great reminder to people so they don’t forget what they can recycle.