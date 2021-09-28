Hucknall petrol stations latest: big queues at Texaco and Tesco forecourt still closed

As our photo shows, tailbacks could be seen from the Texaco forecourt on Watnall Road, with the demand causing jams stretching down the bypass towards Bulwell.

The filling station re-opened yesterday after being closed for most of Sunday as panic-buying continues to drain tanks.

The counterpart at Tesco was closed to customers this morning after serving as many people as possible yesterday (Monday)..

Queues at the Texaco filling station in Hucknall

The Tesco forecourt was also closed on Sunday due to shortages.

This is all despite the government’s message that there are no issues with the amount of fuel available, more so the issue is to do with the availability of HGV drivers to deliver filling stations.

During the weekend the Dispatch reported claims that tempers had flared during the weekend with claims that staff at local stations had been verbally abused.

Posting on a Hucknall Facebook page, one person said those targeting staff who were ‘just doing their job’ should be ‘ashamed of themselves’

A traffic jam stretches down Hucknall Bypass as motorists queue for fuel

Others shared insight into how they are coping – and how the difficulties around filling their cars will impact on them.

From not being able to take disabled relatives to day centres to not being able to fulfil their daily work duties.

Many have also blamed some media, in particular the national mainstream outlets, for scaremongering and provoking some of the panic.

Other forcourts in the Dispatch district have also been inundated, including Morrisons at Bulwell.

At many petrol stations across the UK, drivers are facing a £30 limit amid fears of shortages.

Some drivers have even been seen filling up jerry cans.

The chaotic scenes come after a shortage of HGV drivers has forced some fuel retailers to shut their pumps and ration sales, with Esso, BP and Tesco forecourts all affected by petrol deliveries.

The EG Group, which runs around 400 petrol stations across the UK, has imposed a limit of £30 per customer to ensure everyone has a “fair chance to refuel”.

The group confirmed that the emergency services and lorry drivers would not be affected by the price cap.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the current unprecedented customer demand for fuel and associated supply challenges we have taken the decision to introduce a limit of £30 per customer on all of our grades of fuel.

"This excludes HGV drivers and emergency services due to their vital role at this time. This is a company decision to ensure all our customers have a fair chance to refuel and to enable our sites to carry on running smoothly.

"We kindly ask everyone visiting our sites to treat our colleagues, supply chain partners and customers with respect during these very challenging times.

“All of EG Group’s UK sites remain open and operational to serve customers.”

A full list of petrol stations run by the EG Group’s petrol stations across the UK is available to view online.

Drivers urged not to panic-buy

Drivers have been urged by police to be “sensible” about filling up at petrol stations after queues built up at garages across the country.

The lengthy queues come despite pleas from No 10 and motoring bodies urging the public not to panic-buy, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps telling motorists to “carry on as normal”.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages.

"But like countries around the world we are suffering from a temporary Covid-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country.

"We're looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time-limited.