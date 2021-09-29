Hucknall petrol stations latest: staff praised as forecourts bid to bounce back to normality

For several days, the town’s main fuel outlets – Texaco on Watnall Road and Tesco off Ashgate Road – have been inundated.

Both have had to switch between dealing with huge queues or having to close the pumps after motorists drained supplied.

As our photo shows, tailbacks could be seen from the Texaco forecourt on Watnall Road, with the demand causing jams stretching down the bypass towards Bulwell.

Queues at the Texaco filling station in Hucknall

The filling stations were both open yesterday evening as staff, in hi-vis coats, braved the pouring rain to ensure motorists desperate to fill up could do so.

At Tesco there was a well-organised one-way system with staff stationed at bottlenecks. It meant the time to wait was drastically reduced.

The same approach was taken at Texaco and the likes of Morrisons at Bulwell.

One motorist, who had to get fuel for his wife’s car as she is a nurse, said: “Despite some foolish people out there trying to fill up when the don’t need to, and undoubtedly staff facing some verbal abuse, I think they have done a brilliant job.

A traffic jam stretches down Hucknall Bypass as motorists queue for fuel

"This is a ridiculous situation and the staff at the filling stations have been front and centre and deserve plenty of credit.”

This has all happened despite the government’s message that there are no issues with the amount of fuel available, more so the issue is to do with the availability of HGV drivers to deliver filling stations.

During the weekend the Dispatch reported claims that tempers had flared with claims that staff at local stations had been verbally abused.

Posting on a Hucknall Facebook page, one person said those targeting staff who were ‘just doing their job’ should be ‘ashamed of themselves’

Others shared insight into how they are coping – and how the difficulties around filling their cars will impact on them.

From not being able to take disabled relatives to day centres to not being able to fulfil their daily work duties.

Many have also blamed some media, in particular the national mainstream outlets, for scaremongering and provoking some of the panic.

At many petrol stations across the UK, drivers are facing a £30 limit amid fears of shortages.

Some drivers have even been seen filling up jerry cans.

The chaotic scenes come after a shortage of HGV drivers has forced some fuel retailers to shut their pumps and ration sales, with Esso, BP and Tesco forecourts all affected by petrol deliveries.

The EG Group, which runs around 400 petrol stations across the UK, has imposed a limit of £30 per customer to ensure everyone has a “fair chance to refuel”.

The group confirmed that the emergency services and lorry drivers would not be affected by the price cap.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the current unprecedented customer demand for fuel and associated supply challenges we have taken the decision to introduce a limit of £30 per customer on all of our grades of fuel.

"This excludes HGV drivers and emergency services due to their vital role at this time. This is a company decision to ensure all our customers have a fair chance to refuel and to enable our sites to carry on running smoothly.

"We kindly ask everyone visiting our sites to treat our colleagues, supply chain partners and customers with respect during these very challenging times.

“All of EG Group’s UK sites remain open and operational to serve customers.”

A full list of petrol stations run by the EG Group’s petrol stations across the UK is available to view online.

Drivers urged not to panic-buy

Drivers have been urged by police to be “sensible” about filling up at petrol stations after queues built up at garages across the country.

The lengthy queues come despite pleas from No 10 and motoring bodies urging the public not to panic-buy, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps telling motorists to “carry on as normal”.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages.

"But like countries around the world we are suffering from a temporary Covid-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country.

"We're looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time-limited.