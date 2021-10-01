For several days, both outlets have had to switch between dealing with huge queues or having to close the pumps after motorists drained supplied.

But this morning, motorists have reported to the Dispatch that at Texaco there were no more than a dozen cars queuing at any time while there were little or no queues at Tesco.

Both stations have seen queues and fuel shortages all this week, despite the government’s message that there are no issues with the amount of fuel available, more so the issue is to do with the availability of HGV drivers to deliver filling stations.

Queues at the Texaco filling station in Hucknall

Last weekend the Dispatch reported claims that tempers had flared with claims that staff at local stations had been verbally abused.

Posting on a Hucknall Facebook page, one person said those targeting staff who were ‘just doing their job’ should be ‘ashamed of themselves’

Others shared insight into how they are coping – and how the difficulties around filling their cars impacted on them, from not being able to take disabled relatives to day centres to not being able to fulfil their daily work duties.

Many have also blamed some media, in particular the national mainstream outlets, for scaremongering and provoking some of the panic.

A traffic jam stretches down Hucknall Bypass as motorists queue for fuel

Some drivers have even been seen filling up jerry cans.

The chaotic scenes come after a shortage of HGV drivers has forced some fuel retailers to shut their pumps and ration sales, with Esso, BP and Tesco forecourts all affected by petrol deliveries.

The EG Group, which runs around 400 petrol stations across the UK, has imposed a limit of £30 per customer to ensure everyone has a ‘fair chance to refuel’.

The group confirmed that the emergency services and lorry drivers would not be affected by the price cap.

A spokesperson said: "We kindly ask everyone visiting our sites to treat our colleagues, supply chain partners and customers with respect during these very challenging times.

“All of EG Group’s UK sites remain open and operational to serve customers.”

A full list of petrol stations run by the EG Group’s petrol stations across the UK is available to view online.

Drivers have also been urged by police to be ‘sensible’ about filling up.

A Government spokesman said: "We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages.

"But like countries around the world we are suffering from a temporary Covid-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country.

"We're looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time-limited.