Officers from Hucknall represented Nottinghamshire Police at the Ashfield Show at Sutton Lawns last week.

PC Reddish and PC Mitchell were in attendance to engage with the public and provide a reassuring presence

PC Reddish said: “It was great to see people having a good time, and it was nice to have so many speak to us and have photographs taken with us.”

Police are continuing to hold drop-in sessions at various locations around Hucknall this month.

Hucknall officers PC Reddish and PC Mitchell attended the Ashfield Show in Sutton. Photo: Ashfield Police Facebook

The sessions are a chance for members of the public to come and speak with officers to raise concerns and issues they have about crime or policing in the town or ask advice.

Sessions are on the following dates:

Today (Thursday): Hucknall Library – 3pm to 4pm

Tuesday, August 20: Hucknall Library – 9am to 10.30am.

Tuesday, August 27: Nottingham Building Sociey, High Street – 10,30am to 11.30am.

Wednesday, August 28: Keycraft, Watnall Road – 9.30am to 11am.

Saturday, August 31: Nabbs Lane Park – 4pm to 5pm.