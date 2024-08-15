Hucknall police officers meeting the people at Ashfield Show
PC Reddish and PC Mitchell were in attendance to engage with the public and provide a reassuring presence
PC Reddish said: “It was great to see people having a good time, and it was nice to have so many speak to us and have photographs taken with us.”
The sessions are a chance for members of the public to come and speak with officers to raise concerns and issues they have about crime or policing in the town or ask advice.
Sessions are on the following dates:
Today (Thursday): Hucknall Library – 3pm to 4pm
Tuesday, August 20: Hucknall Library – 9am to 10.30am.
Tuesday, August 27: Nottingham Building Sociey, High Street – 10,30am to 11.30am.
Wednesday, August 28: Keycraft, Watnall Road – 9.30am to 11am.
Saturday, August 31: Nabbs Lane Park – 4pm to 5pm.
