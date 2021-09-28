Hucknall posties complete Race for Life for 'inspirational' colleague Lisa's cancer battle

The Hucknall posties were running in support of workmate Lisa Richardson – who also completed the event – as she continues her recovery with just one more session of chemotherapy left to go, followed by surgery.

Lisa said: “It was amazing, they’ve all been so supportive.

"We’re a really small office, there’s less than 50 of us and we all get along really well and support each other, whether that’s a collection for a new baby, or someone getting married, or whatever.

Lisa Richardson (centre) with her colleagues at the Race For Life

"To be fair, this was organised when I was first diagnosed back in April and I honestly wasn’t sure at the time if I was going to be fit enough to do it.

"Luckily, I’ve had very little side effects from the chemotherapy, so I was able to do it.

"I’m very confident I can beat this.

"When they first told me it was cancer, of course I was worried, but as soon as they said it was treatable, I was fine.

Lisa Richardson with colleague Lee Poultney

"I’ve not shed a tear, I’m quite a positive person anyway and I just thought there was no point in crying over it it, there was nothing I could do about it, so I just needed to get on with it.

"The Race For Life event itself was brilliant, it was an amazing atmosphere.

"There were 22 of us that did it, the weather was good and it was a great event.

"My colleagues have been so supportive throughout this.

Lisa and her sister crossing the finishing line together

"One of the posties dyed his beard pink and he’s been going out on his rounds like that this month and another guy went out in a pink wig and tutu.

They’ve take sponsorship forms out on their rounds and we’ve so far raised more than £4,500 for Cancer Research, Breast Cancer Now and the Breast Cancer Research Trust.”

More money is also still coming in from the run so the total is set to get higher still.

Lee Poultney, one of the runners who took part, said: “Lisa is just a truly inspirational person.

Lisa with her mum and her sister before the race

"It’s not until you see somebody who’s close you suffering from it that it wakes you up as to what cancer it all about.