The event takes place from August 26 to 28 and is being run by the owners and landlords of four town pubs – Damo’s Bar, The Red Lion, Byron’s Rest and The Half-Moon.

And they want the whole town to get involved and share their Pride ideas with them.

To that end, they are holding the drop-in planning clinic at Damo’s Bar on Annesley Road on Tuesday, July 5 from 10,30am to 11.30am.

An open meeting for people to suggest ideas for Hucknall Pride is taking place at Damo's in the town next week

Posting on its Facebook page, Hucknall Pride said: “The already associated businesses and venues bringing you Hucknall Pride will be meeting next week, brainstorming and get the ball rolling with what we hope will be a successful first event for the town.

“We have the venues, we have the date and we have ideas in mind as to what we can provide however, as its a community based event we would love your feedback, input and support on making the event a success.

“We invite any businesses, venues and individuals to drop in, say hello, meet the team and kick things off with getting Hucknall Pride off the ground.”

The organisers are also launching a range of merchandise for the event to help cover the costs of putting it on.

One item being looked at is limited edition Pride-style -t-shirts and they want to gauge interest in this.