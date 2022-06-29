The event takes place from August 26 to 28 and is being run by the owners and landlords of four town pubs – Damo’s Bar, The Red Lion, Byron’s Rest and The Half-Moon.
And they want the whole town to get involved and share their Pride ideas with them.
To that end, they are holding the drop-in planning clinic at Damo’s Bar on Annesley Road on Tuesday, July 5 from 10,30am to 11.30am.
Posting on its Facebook page, Hucknall Pride said: “The already associated businesses and venues bringing you Hucknall Pride will be meeting next week, brainstorming and get the ball rolling with what we hope will be a successful first event for the town.
“We have the venues, we have the date and we have ideas in mind as to what we can provide however, as its a community based event we would love your feedback, input and support on making the event a success.
“We invite any businesses, venues and individuals to drop in, say hello, meet the team and kick things off with getting Hucknall Pride off the ground.”
The organisers are also launching a range of merchandise for the event to help cover the costs of putting it on.
One item being looked at is limited edition Pride-style -t-shirts and they want to gauge interest in this.
