The historic event takes place over the bank holiday weekend of August 26 to 28 and is being organised by four of the town’s most popular pubs – Damo’s, the Red Lion, Byron’s Rest and the Half-Moon.

Earlier this month, an open public drop-in event was held for people to share ideas and suggestions and these are now being acted upon.

Posting on the Hucknall Pride Facebook page, organisers said: “Venues and business will soon be trimming up, flying the flag, painting the town and preparing for a fantastic August Bank Holiday weekend.

Anna Wheelhouse's painting of the Hucknall Pride logo on the shutters at Damo's Bar looks spectacular

“Events and sessions taking place at Byron’s Rest, Damo's, Half Moon, John Godber Centre and Red Lion will be posted to venues’ social media pages with more information.”

One of the first main events to be announced will be a drag show at the Half Moon on August 27, hosted by Harley Noah and Alison Dawes, and featuring Mannie Quinn and Ms Classpergers.

Other confirmed events for the weekend including cinema screenings of the award-winning film Pride at the Arc Cinema – book tickets here.

Bars will have themed cocktails and drinks offers, there will be an LBGT+ coffee morning, a divas and icons karoke and disco, a family ‘festival of colour’ celebration and a meditation and movement yoga workshop.

And artist Anna Wheelhouse has brought spectacular colour to the town already by painting the Hucknall Pride logo on the shutters at Damo’s Bar on Annesley Road.

Hucknall Pride merchandise is also now available to order online here.