The festival will take place from August 26-28 and is being organised by the landlords of four pubs in the town – Damo's Bar, The Red Lion, Byron's Rest and The Half Moon.

Your Dispatch is also fully supporting and backing the initiative at every step.

An open drop-in meeting for people to share ideas of what they would like to see at the event took place at Damo’s Bar on Annesley Road this week.

Damien O'Connor, owner of Damo's Bar, said the open Pride meeting went very well with some good ideas suggested by the public

And owner Damien O’Connor said plenty of good suggestions were put forward.

He said: “It went really well, the meeting was very productive and we’re now just getting the artwork for the event finalised.

"There were a few interesting ideas put out there at the meeting and we had a few people coming and wanting to get involved and volunteer.

"Some who weren’t able to make it have also contacted us about helping out too.

"We’ve also had a number of businesses wanting to be involved and fly the flag which is good thing.

"Some of the ideas we are still waiting to finalise and get sorted and we’ll let people know about those in due course.”

The event merchandising is also stepping up with plenty of interest in the t-shirt designs being circulated on the group’s Facebook page and Damien hopes to have the online shop for these and other items up and and running very shortly.