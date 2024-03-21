Hucknall pub again rated one of the best in Nottinghamshire by CAMRA
Byron’s Rest, on Baker Street, finished runner-up in the Urban/City category.
It was something of deja-vu again for Byron’s landlord Richard Darrington as it is the third year in succession the pub has finished second in its category, each time having been beaten by the Horse & Jockey in Stapleford – which again also took the overall title – with the Robin Hood and Little John in Arnold coming third.
Nominated pubs in the competition were judged on a number of criteria, which include beer quality, warmth of welcome and general mix of clientele amongst other considerations.
The Horse & Jockey now goes forward to be judged in the Nottinghamshire round of the competition.
Richard said: “It’s a massive achievement, although I admit I’m a little bit disappointed to be second again.
"I don’t know what we’ve got to do to get top spot, but we’ll keep going.
"But joking aside, it’s a fantastic achievement and it keeps putting us and Hucknall on the map for real ale and cider lovers.
"And it was for pub of the year, so it was a collective thing of all that’s good about the pub, the ales, the cider, everything, so we’re doing something right and fingers-crossed next year we can win it.”
The high placing in the competition again continues a stellar run of success for the Byron’s Rest which has been named CAMRA Locale Pub of the Year and CAMRA Real Cider Pub of the Year in recent years – handing the latter title on to fellow Hucknall hostelry The Beer Shack this year.
It also remains the only Hucknall pub to be in the latest edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
History also repeated itself in the village category of the competition as The Round RobINN in East Leake again took the honours – and was named runner-up in the overall competition – again beating the Old Green Dragon in Oxton into second place, while this year saw The Chestnut in Radcliffe-on-Trent finish third.