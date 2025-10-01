Hucknall pub landlord proud to be in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide again
The guide is the definitive guidebook to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK, and uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers.
Byron’s Rest has been Hucknall’s voice in the guide for several years now, as well as being a regular winner of various CAMRA awards.
Richard Darrington, Byron’s landlord, said: “We’re very proud to be in it each year and we’ll keep doing what we do.
"It’s something we still take great pride in and we won’t take our finger off the pulse in any way shape or form.
"I am surprised we’re the only one from Hucknall though, if I’m honest, because we’ve got some lovely outlets.
"And I don’t push me, I push us collectively and the brand of Hucknall – and just one pub never made a good pub crawl!”
The release of this year’s guide comes at a time when the pub industry continues to face tough challenges.
And CAMRA itself said the Chancellor’s upcoming Autumn Statement is a ‘make-or-break moment for the future of independent brewers and
consumer choice’.
Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman, said: “It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British pub.
"Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers on to bars and allow pubs to thrive.”
Figures released by CAMRA reveal that, in the last year, 149 breweries have closed, and only 71 new breweries have opened, and that 36 pubs that featured in last year’s guide have closed.
However, there are also 900 new entries in the 2026 guide, showing that pubs are beating the odds to provide quality and choice despite tough economic conditions.
Richard, who himself is now a Reform county councillor for Hucknall, called the stats ‘frightening’ and continued: “The pub is the beating heart of every community and we don’t want that to disappear.
"I didn’t realise it was that many from last year that had gone – that’s a frightening stat.
"People don’t realise just how vital pubs are to their communities, it’s not just about alcohol, it’s about sanctuary and what they provide for the mind.
"My view has always been the same in that they’re a lifeline to a lot of people and we need to preserve that.
CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026 is available now to buy from CAMRA at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/