Hucknall pub landlord proud to be in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide again

Hucknall pub Byron’s Rest has once again made it into the hallowed pages of the Campaign For Real Ales’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide for 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guide is the definitive guidebook to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK​, and uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers.

Byron’s Rest has been Hucknall’s voice in the guide for several years now, as well as being a regular winner of various CAMRA awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Darrington, Byron’s landlord, said: “We’re very proud to be in it each year and we’ll keep doing what we do.

Hucknall pub Byron's Rest is again in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide this year. Photo: Google

"It’s something we still take great pride in and we won’t take our finger off the pulse in any way shape or form.

"I am surprised we’re the only one from Hucknall though, if I’m honest, because we’ve got some lovely outlets.

"And I don’t push me, I push us collectively and the brand of Hucknall – and just one pub never made a good pub crawl!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release of this year’s guide comes at a time when the pub industry continues to face tough challenges.

Landlord Richard Darrington said the pub took great pride in being in the guide each year. Photo: National World

And CAMRA itself said the Chancellor’s upcoming Autumn Statement is a ‘make-or-break moment for the future of independent brewers and

consumer choice’.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman, said: “It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British pub.

"Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers on to bars and allow pubs to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures released by CAMRA reveal that, in the last year, 149 breweries have closed, and only 71 new breweries have opened, and that 36 pubs that featured in last year’s guide have closed.

However, there are also 900 new entries in the 2026 guide, showing that pubs are beating the odds to provide quality and choice despite tough economic conditions.

Richard, who himself is now a Reform county councillor for Hucknall, called the stats ‘frightening’ and continued: “The pub is the beating heart of every community and we don’t want that to disappear.

"I didn’t realise it was that many from last year that had gone – that’s a frightening stat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People don’t realise just how vital pubs are to their communities, it’s not just about alcohol, it’s about sanctuary and what they provide for the mind.

"My view has always been the same in that they’re a lifeline to a lot of people and we need to preserve that.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026 is available now to buy from CAMRA at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/