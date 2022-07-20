Hucknall: Public meeting taking place tonight over crime issues in the town

Inspector Jon Hewitt, Ashfield divisional commander, and Hucknall community protection officer Pete Calladine will be attending, alongside local councillors.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry have also been invited to attend.

At the meeting, which starts at 7pm, a presentation will be given by the police on how the community can work together to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Hucknall councillor John Wilmott on a police walkabout in the town

There will then be a question and answer session chaired by Coun John Wilmot (Ash Ind).

Coun Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North on both Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, said, “I’d like to thank residents for getting in touch.

"It is hoped that this is the first of many meetings where we give local people the opportunity to express concerns about rising crime on our estates and across Hucknall.

"It’s important that we work together to deal with issues like rising drug problems, speeding issues and anti-social behaviour.