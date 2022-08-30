Hucknall pubs echo national call for immediate Government help with soaring energy bills

Ofgem has raised the energy price cap by 80 per cent, meaning that from October the average household bill for many homes will be £3,549.

Many residents fear they will be forced to make a choice between heating and eating, while businesses are worried they may go to the wall.

Just this week, leaders of six of the country's largest breweries have called for ‘immediate Government intervention’ on bills, warning that many pubs will close without it.

Richard Darrington (left) agrees with pub bosses that Government action is needed now while Hucknall MP Mark Spencer says they are working 'night and day' to help people

Richard Darrington, landlord at the Byron’s Rest in Hucknall, said: “I totally agree with what the pub industry bosses are saying, I don’t think there’s any scaremongering at all, I think it’s a nailed on fact and for the bigger pubs, it’s very frightening.

"Hopefully, Byron’s will be okay because we’re small, we’ve got log-burning stoves as our main heat source and we very much do candles and so forth in winter so we have minimal electricity use.

"But overall, the Government’s got to do something and quickly.”

On the Dispatch Facebook page, Hucknall residents have been having their say.

One posted: “Folks won't be able to afford to eat and drink in the pubs soon, the whole house of cards is collapsing, just like our NHS .”

And on what the Government should do to help, one resident simply said ‘windfall tax’, calling for energy firms to be forced to pay more of their vast profits into helping keep costs down.

Business body the East Midlands Chamber has also warned the Government against a ‘cost-of-doing-nothing crisis and called for an energy cap for businesses to be introduced and prices frozen at an affordable level for at least the next year.

In a statement, Hucknall MP Mark Spencer’s office said: “Mr Spencer is proud to be part of a Government that has already brought forward decisive and robust measures to help get households through the summer after the rise of the energy price cap, and wants to assure his constituents that the Government continues to work day and night to formulate and implement further support for these households.