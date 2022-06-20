The Beer Shack, recently crowned one of the best cider pubs in Nottinghamshire by CAMRA, and Byron’s Rest, which is the only Hucknall pub in this year’s CAMRA Good Beer Guide, are on the trail which will be running throughout July.

Each participating pub will be stocking a range of draught real ciders and perries including at least one from local East Midlands producers.

And this year’s event also features a high-flying competition to win free one hour pleasure flight around the Nottingham area in a light aircraft.

Hucknall pubs The Beer Shack and Byron's Rest are both part of the Nottinghamshire CAMRA cider saunter

There will also be some free pints up for grabs at October’s Robin Hood Beer & Cider Festival in Nottingham.

To join in the fun, simply visit one of the listed pubs and order a half pint (or more) of draught real cider or perry.

Tell the staff you’re on the cider saunter and they will give you a unique code number umber to enter on the entry form.

Visit at least eight pubs to qualify for a free pint of cider or perry (or even beer) at the Robin Hood Beer Festival.

Visiting all 26 pubs will give you the chance to enter into a draw to win the plane ride over Nottingham.

For details, click here.

Heather Stretton, Nottingham CAMRA cider officer, said: “CAMRA is not exclusively about beer, many members prefer to drink apple or pear-based products and the Nottingham

cider team is proud to promote these wonderful drinks.

"We appreciate the heritage and skill of our many cider and perry makers throughout the country and we are lucky enough to have a large number of makers within the East Midlands.