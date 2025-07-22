Pupils taking part in the councils Big Sing & Dance event.placeholder image
Pupils taking part in the councils Big Sing & Dance event.

Hucknall pupils bring fun and colour to town in sing & dance event

By John Smith
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
Pupils from five local schools in Hucknall brought colour and fun to the town centre as they took part in Ashfield Council’s Big Sing & Dance event.

Following music and dance workshops delivered by partners Inspire Music and Captivate, pupils from Broomhill Junior School, Greenwood Primary School, Hucknall Flying High Academy, Hucknall National Primary School and Beardall Fields Primary School showcased what they'd been working on in displays outside the town library.

Pupils took part in workshops at their schools before performing in the town.

1. Showing off their moves

Pupils took part in workshops at their schools before performing in the town.

Dances took place on the Market Place car park outside the church and library.

2. Town centre setting

Dances took place on the Market Place car park outside the church and library.

Performers strike a pose during one of the dances.

3. Strong showing

Performers strike a pose during one of the dances.

Music and dance workshops and sessions on the day were led by council partners Inspire Music and Captivate.

4. Dance leaders

Music and dance workshops and sessions on the day were led by council partners Inspire Music and Captivate.

