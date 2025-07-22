Hucknall pupils bring fun and colour to town in sing & dance event

Following music and dance workshops delivered by partners Inspire Music and Captivate, pupils from Broomhill Junior School, Greenwood Primary School, Hucknall Flying High Academy, Hucknall National Primary School and Beardall Fields Primary School showcased what they'd been working on in displays outside the town library.
1. Showing off their moves
Pupils took part in workshops at their schools before performing in the town. Photo: Ashfield Council Facebook
2. Town centre setting
Dances took place on the Market Place car park outside the church and library. Photo: Ashfield Council Facebook
3. Strong showing
Performers strike a pose during one of the dances. Photo: Ashfield Council Facebook
4. Dance leaders
Music and dance workshops and sessions on the day were led by council partners Inspire Music and Captivate. Photo: Ashfield Council Facebook
