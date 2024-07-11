Hucknall pupils keep things green and clean with litter-picking session
The pupils joined a team from ITP Aero in the town to help with a big litter-picking session at the park on the doorstep of the ITP Aero plant.
An ITP Aero spokesperson said: “At ITP Aero, we are committed to ESG (environmental, social and governance) and we like to do as much as we can to support our local community and the areas around our site.
“We had a fantastic couple of hours litter-picking with year four pupils from the school.
“We have done local litter picks in the past but this beautiful park was the cleanest spot we have ever cleared – we just made sure it was that little bit cleaner when we left.”
“Huge thanks to the school, their wonderful pupils and teachers and Ashfield Council for supplying the litter-picking kit and collecting our rubbish bags after the event.”
