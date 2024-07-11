Hucknall pupils keep things green and clean with litter-picking session

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 17:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pupils from Flying High Academy in Hucknall swapped lessons for litter recently as they helped clean up Merlin Park in the town.

The pupils joined a team from ITP Aero in the town to help with a big litter-picking session at the park on the doorstep of the ITP Aero plant.

An ITP Aero spokesperson said: “At ITP Aero, we are committed to ESG (environmental, social and governance) and we like to do as much as we can to support our local community and the areas around our site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
14 pictures of the first Hucknall Fest event at Titchfield Park
Flying High pupils and ITP Aero volunteers did a litter-picking session at Merlin Park. Photo: SubmittedFlying High pupils and ITP Aero volunteers did a litter-picking session at Merlin Park. Photo: Submitted
Flying High pupils and ITP Aero volunteers did a litter-picking session at Merlin Park. Photo: Submitted

“We had a fantastic couple of hours litter-picking with year four pupils from the school.

“We have done local litter picks in the past but this beautiful park was the cleanest spot we have ever cleared – we just made sure it was that little bit cleaner when we left.”

“Huge thanks to the school, their wonderful pupils and teachers and Ashfield Council for supplying the litter-picking kit and collecting our rubbish bags after the event.”

Related topics:HucknallITP Aero

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice