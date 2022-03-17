Hucknall: quiz night to raise funds to help fight Whyburn Farm housing plan is a sellout

The quiz night is on Friday, March 18

The event is being held at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street in the town on Friday (March 18).

So popular is it that tickets have sold out.

What’s more, the occasion has received superb backing from businesses for which the organisers, the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) group, have given thanks.

Hucknall brewery Lincoln Green has donated the prizes for the winning team for the quiz, which will feature teams of up to six battling it out across seven rounds of questions with subjects ranging from beer to music, sport, general knowledge and anagrams.

Those taking part are also warned that anyone caught cheating will face a £10 fine to be paid towards the fight fund.

The host for the night is John Wilkinson

There will also be a raffle on the night with prizes covered by other businesses. These are: two hours of cleaning from Dust and Polish Cleaning; a Graze Box for two from The Copper Pantry; a handmade horseshoe wine rack, donated by Kay Dabbs; two handmade prints from Frog In The Craft; afternoon tea for two donated by The Peckish Artisan Kitchen; wine and chocolates provided by HAWFD; and a £25 Lakeside voucher donated by Woodthorpe Financial Services.

There is also a ‘beer snack’ table available to bolster the fundraising further.

The event is the latest fundraiser for the HAWFD campaign, which was initially set up to battle plans for up to 3,000 new homes at the site.

The site is pinpointed as part of the controversial draft Ashfield Local Plan, which earmarks Hucknall for almost 5,000 of 8,000 homes suggested for the whole district.