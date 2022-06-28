The festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, not just in Hucknall, but all around in the surrounding towns and villages as well, will take place from August 26-28.

The event is being organised by the landlords of four pubs in the town – Damo's Bar, The Red Lion, Byron's Rest and The Half Moon.

Your Dispatch is also fully supporting and backing the initiative at every step.

Damo's Bar on Annesley Road, proudly flying the Pride flag, is one of the bars behind the Hucknall Pride movement. Photo: Facebook

Damien O’Connor, landlord at Damo’s Bar, said: “Supporting pride is important to me personally as someone who has been subjected to online, verbal and physical homophobic insults and violence in the past.

"Times have changed massively in the past decade and we are now fortunate to be in a world where inclusiveness and diversity is being more accepted.

"Having this event can only be a positive for the town and those of the GBLTQ+ community.”

A new Facebook group has been created for the event and almost 200 people have already joined.

As the group says in one of its posts: “No need to be shy, there's no hate in this group and we look forward to hearing and learning about everyone who has joined.”

The impeding celebration also comes in the wake of Damien being the victim of a vile homophobic post on social media earlier this month which said it was ‘good news that Damo’s gay bar has closed down’.

Speaking to the Dispatch at the time, Damien confirmed that the pub was neither a gay bar, or closing down, and that it was just fully supporting Pride month by flying the rainbow flag, just as it supports and flies other flags for other annual events and special days throughout the year.

The public also rallied behind Damo’s and were quick to condemn the homophobic post.

And on the back of that, plans began to be made for Hucknall Pride.

Damien continued: “It was after that (homophobic) comment was made to me and made against the venue, and after posting it to my personal page and there being a good response, that we put pen to paper so to speak and started the organising process.

"We've yet to meet up and discuss the particular events happening over the weekend but have loads of suggestions coning through on social media and input from customers and friends on what they would like to see.”

There won’t be a parade through the town but Damien and his colleagues are calling on Hucknall businesses, venues and residents take up the opportunity to be decorative and show support for the event, which is happening over the bank holiday weekend.

And Damien hopes Hucknall Pride will become an annual event in the town

He said: “We can only hope that this is the first of many to come, but who knows what the future holds?

“In the meantime, we are making the use of the assets and facilities available to us within our venues.”