Hucknall ready to unite for Remembrance Sunday events

Hucknall will unite on Sunday to pay its annual mark of respect for those who have given their lives for the country in wars and other military conflicts around the world.

Remembrance Sunday is expected to attract a large gathering for a parade that will assemble on Market Place at 10.20 am.

The parade will wend its way through town to Titchfield Park on Park Drive, where the cenotaph war memorial will host a service and the laying of wreaths. Two minutes’ silence will be observed and the Last Post will be sounded.

Wreaths will also be laid at the Hucknall 504 Squadron Memorial on Market Place, although there won’t be a formal service at this site.

Remembrance Sunday events are planned too for Bulwell, and for Papplewick and Linby, as the Dispatch district offers its thanks and tributes to the fallen.

Similar services or parades will be held on Sunday across Ashfield, including at Sutton, Kirkby, Huthwaite, Jacksdale, Selston, Underwood, Skegby and Stanton Hill.

While the Bulwell-based South Notts Hussars will stage its service at St Mary’s Church in Nottingham, as well as its march-past, which starts at Pelham Street in the city at 12 noon.

Most of the events have been organised by the Royal British Legion in association with its annual Poppy Appeal, whch raises millions of pounds to offer help and support for current and former servicemen and women and their dependants.

Every November, about 30,000 Legion volunteers across the county take to the streets with their poppies and collecting boxes. In 2018/19, the Legion in Nottinghamshire raised a total of £927,000.

This year, there is a strong Hucknall connection to some of the main Remembrance Day events in the county because they will be attended by one of the town’s councillors, Kevin Rostance, who is the current chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council.

On Thursday afternoon, Coun Rostance was at Nottingham’s Great War Memorial Gardens on the Victoria Embankment, where a talk was given on the history behind the people of the county who died in the First World War.

He then headed to Nottingham Forest Football Club, where a presentation was given on the project to restore the gardens. And on Remembrance Sunday itself, Coun Rostance will return to the gardens for their service.

Coun Rostance said: “It is an honour to attend these Remembrance Day events. I, along with fellow dignitaries, will lay a wreath at the War Memorial Gardens on Sunday to pay my respects and express thanks to all those who lost their lives for their country.

“I hope the people of Hucknall and Nottinghamshire will also pay their respects.”