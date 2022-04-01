Hucknall Recycling Centre now open for longer as site moves to summer hours

The new hours will be in place every day until Friday, September 30 and residents are encouraged to make the most of the longer opening hours and visit in the evenings when sites are usually quieter.

The four day Easter weekend is traditionally one of the busiest times at the counties recycling centres as DIY enthusiasts set to work on home improvements.

The longer opening times will give residents more opportunity to avoid queues and delays.

Hucknall Recycling Centre is now open from 8am to 8pm each day until the end of September

Lea Hawkes, general manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire, which operates all county’s recycling centres on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted that we can extend the opening hours across all 12 of our recycling centres in Nottinghamshire.

"We hope that the longer opening hours will allow residents to visit a site during the evening which tends to be a quieter time or on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday when visitor numbers are also lower.

"We would also like to remind residents that they can visit any recycling centre within the county as long as they have registered their vehicle or vehciles via the county council’s website here.”