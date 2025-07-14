Hucknall residents and MP call for Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills to become country park

More than 100 Hucknall residents gathered in force at on Misk Hills to stand alongside town MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) in a passionate show of support for protecting Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills by designating the area as a country park.

The mass gathering brought together residents, community leaders, and campaigners who are calling for lasting protection through formal designation.

The campaign aims to ensure the area remains a green lung for Hucknall and the wider Sherwood Forest constituency, offering space for walking, wildlife, and wellbeing and is something residents have been calling for for a number of years.

The weekend’s rally was initated after developers Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes opened a consultation last week on plans to build 3,000 new homes on Whyburn, which they say will ‘enhance the town’.

Hucknall residents join town MP Michelle Welsh at the rally to call for Whyburn and Misk Hills to become a country park. Photo: Submitted

This is alongside another developer’s proposals to build 100 new homes on Misk Hills on land off Common Lane.

The proposals have been met with fury by residents who say the plans will destroy precious green belt land and the town’s already overstretched infrastructure simply can’t take any more, especically with huge Top Wighay development already underway.

Ms Welsh said: ““These landscapes are not just fields - they are part of our community’s soul.

"From day one, I’ve said no to development here.

"Now it’s time to go one step further and secure country park status to protect Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills for good.

"The fact that well over 100 residents turned out within 24 hours notice shows the strength of feeling.”

Jemma Chambers of campaign group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development, added: “We, as a community group, have campaigned for four years to protect Hucknall’s green belt – and the town – from over development gaining, more than 8,000 signatures in a petition against the land being included in the draft local plan.

"There has not been one supporting voice for the development.

"The council listened to its constituents and removed the proposed development from the plan.

"Now, the developers have completely cast aside the opinions of the community, the council and our elected officials to carry on with no regard for the people this will actually impact, should it go ahead.

"We will continue to fight the plans to save our greenbelt, and our town from overdevelopment.”